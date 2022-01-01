Indore: Health department all for home isolation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Covid raises its head again, the health department has decided to go home-isolation of patients. However, there is a catch. Only those patients who have ample space in the house would be allowed to isolate at home. For the rest, the department has already launched the 150-bed Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre.

“As Covid-19 cases are on the rise, we have decided to start Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre again. Initially, it would be of 150 beds and would be increased to 600 beds,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

He added that as most of the cases were asymptomatic, the city needed isolation beds more than hospital beds.

“We will also allow people to stay in home isolation as people with no symptoms or with mild symptoms can get treated at home. Our RRT teams will inspect the place of the patient and ensure proper home isolation with distribution of medicines and home isolation kits,” Dr Saitya added.

As many as 43 cases of Covid-19 were found on Thursday which increased the number of cases in the city to 1,53,729 with 237 active cases.

No new foreign returnee, ‘Omicron’ patients

Nine Omicron cases have been found in Indore so far. Health department officials claimed that they have already conducted contact tracing of positive patients.

“No new report of patients suffering from Omicron variant of Covid-19 was received while no Covid-19 positive report of any foreign returnee was found on Friday,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

Health department has received a list of 4,000 people who returned from foreign countries in the last one month. Out of them, the department was able to take samples of over 2,600 people. Only 36 of them were found Covid positive.

