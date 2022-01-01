Indore: 62 test Covid positive, no death reported

Indore

There is no relief from Covid as 62 samples out of 7263 tested Covid positive on the last day of the year (Friday). Rate of positive patients was recorded at 0.85 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 153791. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remain 1395, so far.

As many as 283 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 152113 patients have been discharged so far with 16 patients discharged on Friday. No new case of Omicron was reported by the health department as the number remains 9 in Indore as well as in the state.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 01:16 AM IST