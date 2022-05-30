Indore: Head constable hangs himself

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on the balcony of his home in the Tejaji Nagar area of the city on Sunday. He was upset after his wife died. However, the police are investigating the case to know the exact reason for his suicide.

Tejaji Nagar police station-in-charge RD Kanwa said the deceased was identified as Ramkumar Mishra, 50, a resident of the Joshi Mohalla area. He was posted in the traffic police department and was staying with his son in the area. He was seen taking a morning walk around 5 am. After that, he took the extreme step and the police were informed.

Kanwa said no suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the exact reason for his suicide could not be established yet. Preliminary investigations revealed that Mishra’s wife had passed away two years ago. Since then, he had been upset. He was posted at the Tejaji Nagar police station and, later, was transferred to the traffic police station in the city. The statements of his family members are being taken down to know the exact reason for his suicide.