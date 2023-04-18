MP: HC to hear PIL on Indore temple tragedy today

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) is all set to hear the PIL on Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple tragedy on Tuesday.

According to Nai Duniya, four public interest litigations (PILs) have been presented in the High Court after 36 people died as the Beleshwar temple floor sank in and the devotees fell straight into the Bawdi or stepwell.. Preliminary hearing has been held in three of these, but the fourth petition has not been heard yet. Hearing is to be held in this fourth PIL on Tuesday.

While hearing three public interest litigations, the court has issued notice and sought response from the government. It is expected that on Tuesday also the court will issue a notice seeking answers from the government and other parties. After which, all the four petitions will be heard together.

The public interest litigation which is to be heard on Tuesday has been presented by former councilor Dilip Kaushal through senior advocate Dr. Manoharlal Dalal, demanding strict action against the culprits of the temple tragedy and adequate compensation to the relatives of the deceased.

Notably, On March 30, 36 people had died due to the breaking of the slab of Bawdi located in Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple located in Sneh Nagar (Patel Nagar). Later, while taking action, the Municipal Corporation had razed the temple and bridged the step well with its debris.