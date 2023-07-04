Indore: HC Reserves Order In Champu Ajmera’s Son's Petition 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After hearing all the parties, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved its verdict in connection with a petition regarding FIR lodged against Arjav Ajmera, son of land mafia Champu alias Ritesh Ajmera, in a Rs 15 crore land scam.

Arjav has filed a petition seeking quashing of the case against him.

During the hearing, the government advocate informed the court that investigation is going on in the matter. “Arjav had signing powers in Pulak Buildcon's bank account,” the court was told.

The counsel for the accused claimed in the court that a new case has been registered deliberately to create pressure on his client. “When the committee constituted by the High Court is conducting the hearing in the Kalindi Gold case, there was no need to register a new case. Champu and Arjav neither bought nor sold the land,” he stated.

The government's counsel argued that survey number 25/2 was a part of Kalindi Gold while getting the map approved from Town and Country Planning department in 2010. “Later it was separated. The victims of Kalindi Gold fraud case are being told that there is no land, but the fact remains that the land exists and 28 people can be given plots on it.

“If Arjav had resigned from the company (as claimed by his counsel), then how come his signature is valid in company’s bank transaction. Mistakes have also been made in stamp duty by declaring residential land as agricultural land,” the government counsel said.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict.

