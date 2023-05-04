Indore: HC forms committee for document verification

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has constituted a committee for verification of documents submitted into the settlement of Kalindi Gold City, Phoenix Township and Satellite Hills plot scam.

Counsel for the applicants had stated that the documents filed by the applicants/accused persons may be verified by the respondent/State, as counsel for the respondent/State has stated that after the matter was remanded by the Supreme Court, not a single case has been settled by the applicants.

On due consideration of the rival submissions, the court constituted the committee for the verification of the aforesaid facts and to further explore the possibilities of settlement.

The committee is headed by retired judge LS Shrivastava, Indore ADM Abhay Badekar, additional superintendent of police of the concerned police station as members.

The Committee may prepare a list of the aggrieved persons/complainants and the list of the persons whose grievance is redressed, according to the colonies involved.

It is also directed that all the accused persons viz., Ritesh Ajmera, Nilesh Ajmera, Chirag Shah, Happy Dhawan, Nikul Kapasi, Mahavir Jain shall also mark their presence as and when directed by the Chairman of the Committee.