Indore: Hatod becomes hotspot as 28 patients test COVID positive in a single day

Indore: Unlock 2.0 has brought innumerable challenges with it. While the pandemic curve saw a gradual rise in the past 2 months of lockdown, the number of COVID-19 cases again started rising following relaxations in restrictions during the phased-wise unlock.

Indore’s journey to control deadly COVID-19 was badly hit on Tuesday when 28 patients were tested positive in Bhoi Mohalla of Hatod Tehsil. A sudden surge in the number of cases from a single area sent ripples among denizens and brought officials on toes after which markets and shops were closed as a precautionary measure.

According to Control Room in-charge and contact tracing Dr Anil Dongre, about 12-14 patients are from one family while rest are from other families but live in same area.

“Earlier, samples of one people of the same area were taken after they complained of a few corona symptoms. Samples of other high-risk contacts of these people were also taken and 28 of them were found positive,” the health official said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said the positive patients are vegetable vendors due to which the area has been sealed.

“We have started sustained contact tracing in the area and have been taking samples of all those who came in contact with these people. Those who have taken vegetables from the area in the last few days should also take extra care and remain quarantined for a few days,” the CMHO added.

Hatod has emerged as a hot spot in Indore after such a number of cases. Similarly, three cases from Tilak Nagar, which was freed from COVID-19 spread, were also tested positive.

As many as 78 cases were tested positive in Indore on Monday turning the rate of positive patients to 4.64 percent which was hovering between 1.5 to 3 percent for the last many days.

Total number of positive cases was 4954 with 249 deaths. Active cases in city are 867 while 3838 patients were recovered.