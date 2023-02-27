Indore: Harassed by loan app company, youth ends life

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, the vicious methods used by shady loan app companies to recover loans has resulted in a youth’s suicide.

The youth allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by the lender in the Hira Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

YOUTH SUFFERING FROM AILMENT

Police said the harassed youth was also suffering from an ailment which further aggravated the situation. As no suicide note was recovered from him, police are taking the statements of his family members to establish the exact reason for his suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Amay Yadav (24), a resident of Sunder Nagar area of the city. He was found hanging by one of his family members on Saturday night. He was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.

FAMILY’S ALLEGATION

The family members alleged that he had taken a loan through a mobile app and the lender was sending him messages for repayment of the loan so he was under stress and depression.

POLICE INVESTIGATION

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Dilip Puri said that Amay was employed in a company and had taken a loan from a finance company. He was unable to repay the loan as he was suffering from stones and spending a lot on medicines.

For the last few days, he was receiving messages from the loan company asking him to repay the loan due to which he was upset. Though no suicide note was recovered, police believe that he took such an extreme step as he was unable to repay the loan and on top of that he was suffering from stones. Police are trying to find out the amount of loan he had taken.

PAST CASES

Man ends life after killing wife, two children

In August 2022, a 35-year-old youth committed suicide after killing his wife and two children in the Banganga area. He had taken a loan from a mobile app due to which he was being harassed by the lender and he took such an extreme step. After this incident, the police contacted some mobile app loan companies to check their registration. The notices were also issued to some app loan companies.

Lender sent obscene pictures

In another incident, a youth, who had borrowed money through a loan app, was being harassed by the lender for repayment of the entire amount after a few days of lending the loan. When the youth failed to repay the entire amount, the loan provider started sending obscene messages and pictures to his family members and friends. The youth was upset over the same. He had complained to the crime branch against the unidentified persons. In that case, the crime branch had arrested some people for harassing the youth for money.