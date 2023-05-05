Indore: Happy to witness loving and caring nature of Indoreans, Syedna

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 53rd religious leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb, visited the city on Thursday at 11 am.

Syedna Sahab said, “I am very happy to witness the loving and caring nature of the people in Indore.” He along with all the people of the community prayed for peace and read the martyrdom of Imam Hussian.

Syedna Saheb instructed everyone to attend the nine-day Ashara Mubaraka by keeping all businesses closed. The community has requested Syedna Saheb to visit Indore during Moharram this year.

The Burhani Guard played the tune of Madeh in honour of Syedna Sahab. The state government has declared Syedna Sahab as state guest. There was an atmosphere of happiness in the society on the arrival of Syedna Sahab in Indore. A large number of social workers reached the programme venue to have a glimpse of Syedna Sahab. A large number of devotees from Dewas, Ujjain, Mhow, Depalpur and Sanwer came to Indore to see Syedna Sahab.

Subsequently Syedna Sahab went to Betma, where he performed Ifteda (inauguration) of the newly constructed mosque. Spokesperson of the community Firoz Arif Betma Wala said, “Syedna reached Betma around 11:30 am, where he inaugurated the newly constructed Bohra Masjid located in Betma Bohra Mohalla.”

Jauhar Manpurwala, spokesperson of Shia Dawoodi Bohra Samaj, said that after attending the programmes at Betma Syedna Sahab went to Kukshi.

Firoz Betmawala said that people were happy as their supreme religious leader arrived in the city after many years.

