e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Handcart painting competition for school students today

Indore: Handcart painting competition for school students today

The painting competition is free for participants.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will be organising a painting competition for school children at three places in the cleanest city of the country on Saturday. The interesting thing is the canvas will be the handcart. Students will be allotted handcarts belonging to street vendors for painting. The students will be provided with paint and brush also at the venues. 

The painting competition is free for participants. 

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that this interesting painting competition will be held from 10 am to 12 noon at Bengali Square, Teen Imli Square and Annapurna Square. 

“The schoolchildren will paint their imaginations on the handcarts of vendors. The winners of the competition will get prizes. On the other hand, the street vendors will get their handcarts painted for free,” Bhargav said. 

Read Also
Indore: Man arrested for attempting to sodomise 9-yr-old
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Handcart painting competition for school students today

Indore: Handcart painting competition for school students today

Indore: Year’s last national Lok Adalat today

Indore: Year’s last national Lok Adalat today

Indore: PDS shop owner booked for irregularities

Indore: PDS shop owner booked for irregularities

Indore: Liquor, vehicles worth Rs 1.61L seized

Indore: Liquor, vehicles worth Rs 1.61L seized

Ujjain: National Lok Adalat Cases to be resolved on mutual consensus today

Ujjain: National Lok Adalat Cases to be resolved on mutual consensus today