Indore: Handcart painting competition for school students today

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will be organising a painting competition for school children at three places in the cleanest city of the country on Saturday. The interesting thing is the canvas will be the handcart. Students will be allotted handcarts belonging to street vendors for painting. The students will be provided with paint and brush also at the venues.

The painting competition is free for participants.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that this interesting painting competition will be held from 10 am to 12 noon at Bengali Square, Teen Imli Square and Annapurna Square.

“The schoolchildren will paint their imaginations on the handcarts of vendors. The winners of the competition will get prizes. On the other hand, the street vendors will get their handcarts painted for free,” Bhargav said.