Indore: HackNdore Hackathon From July 26 | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): HackNdore Hackathon, a premier technology competition of central India will be organised from July 26 to July 28. Rajesh Udavat, in-charge, Department of Planning and Information Technology informed that the innovative hackathon aims to provide solutions to the real-time challenges faced by the Municipal Corporation, e-Nagarpalika and other e-governance portals.

The solutions and suggestions developed in the hackathon will be incorporated in the RFP (Request for Proposal) of the new portal to be launched by the Municipal Corporation and will contribute to improving other processes of the corporation. Indore will be the first city to implement this initiative, he added.

As Indore is moving towards development, the complexities of administering services to its citizens are also increasing. The event provides a platform for young creative minds, tech enthusiasts and solution advisers to expand their thinking and co-create solutions that have real impact on the lives of citizens, transforming the lives of Indore and other cities.

The three-day hackathon will see participants from across the country, who will create solutions and suggestions for Indore Municipal Corporation in 48 continuous hours. Indore Municipal Corporation has announced a first prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, second prize of Rs 1 lakh and third prize of Rs 50k for this event. Additionally, prizes of Rs 25k and Rs 15k for school participants and 7 special category prizes of Rs 10k for other participants will also be given.