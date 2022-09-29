Indore: Gynaecological Health Camp spreads cancer awareness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women are the axis of the family. Therefore, they should be fully aware of their health. Recklessness of women about their own health can be harmful. This view was expressed by former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who was the chief guest at a Gynaecological Health Camp organised by Lions Club at Arpan Nursing Home on Thursday.

Special guest deputy commissioner of police Manisha Pathak Soni said it was the responsibility of the police to provide security to women, but it was the primary responsibility of each woman to take care of her own health.

Programme coordinator Dr Sunanda Jain, senior gynaecologist, said that, at the camp, women’s health-related issues were discussed and they were made aware about cervix and breast cancer. A total of 192 women were screened at the camp. Gynaecologists Dr Komal Jain, Dr SarikaVerma, Dr Pushpa Barjatya, Dr Seema Bhaiji and 10 women doctors rendered their services at the camp. On this occasion, Lions Club secretary Parvinder Bhatia, former governor Kukki Bhaiya, Dr Sadhna Sodani and women’s police station-in-charge Jyoti Jain were present.

