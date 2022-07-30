Indore: Gym trainer booked for raping girl

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gym trainer was booked by the police for allegedly making physical relations with a girl on the promise of marriage on Friday.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said that the girl has lodged a complaint that the accused named Gaurav was her gym instructor. She befriended her and later the accused promised her to marry and he made physical relations with her without her consent.

Later, he refused to marry and assaulted her. The girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint after which the police arrested the accused and further investigation is underway into the case.