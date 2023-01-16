Indore: Gujarati Samaj holds marathon

FP Photo | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gujarati Samaj kicked off their yearly festival calendar by organising a marathon on Sunday that carried a message of living a healthy life, respecting teachers, and senior citizens and being selflessly helpful throughout the year.

The marathon started at 5.30 am and members of Gujarati Samaj, numbering around 3,500 took an oath to obey traffic rules. The marathon started from AMN Gujarati School, Scheme No 54, touched LIG Square and ended at the school.

Before the start of the marathon, Dilip Singh Parihar, station in charge of the traffic management police station, presented a medal to Narendra Patel and waved the flag to start the marathon.

KITE FESTIVAL ORGANISED

Gujarati Samaj also organised a kite festival this year after a gap of two years. Free kites were distributed to those who participated in the festive. Undhiyu was served to everyone present along with other traditional dishes.

