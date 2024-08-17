Indore: Gujarati Play 'Madhuri Dixit' Enthrals Audience At Labh Mandapam Auditorium | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Gujarati comedy play "Madhuri Dixit" was staged at the Labh Mandapam Auditorium on Thursday, attracting a large crowd of Gujarati families. Organized by Rasrang, the play was a captivating blend of romance and thriller, centering on a couple named Ramakant and Madhuri.

The performance was a highlight of the Independence Day celebrations in the city, with most of the audience dressed in colours reflecting the Indian Tricolour, following a dress code suggested by the organisers. Directed by Swapnil Barskar and written and produced by Umesh Shukla, "Madhuri Dixit" delved into the complexities of a marriage tested by extraordinary circumstances.

The story revolves around the couple, Ramakant and Madhuri, whose life takes a dramatic turn when Madhuri falls into a rare type of coma known as locked-in syndrome just six days after their wedding. While Madhuri is fully aware of her surroundings, she is unable to communicate, move, or react.

Ramakant, a dedicated engineering professor, emerges as the epitome of an ideal husband, sacrificing his life to care for his incapacitated wife, all while balancing his professional responsibilities. His only assistance comes from a maid and his friend Pratik, a neurosurgeon, who begins to notice the strain on Ramakant as he navigates the complex emotional landscape of his marriage.

The play's tension builds as the audience is drawn into the mystery of Ramakant's behaviour and the undercurrents of truth and lies that threaten to unravel their marriage. The actors, including Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Neha Palak, Harsh Patel, and Hemang Vyas, delivered powerful performances that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The dialogues, laden with emotional depth, explored the struggles and triumphs of married life, resonating deeply with the viewers.