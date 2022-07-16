Indore GST protest: Traders, mills, mandis to remain closed today

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In protest against the decision of imposition of 5% GST on all types of pre-packed and labelled food items including pulses and food grains from July 18, Dal mills, traders and mandi merchants will shut their business on Saturday.

The decision of imposition of 5% GST is being opposed by the different traders and non-branded food products manufacturing units of the country.

Suresh Agrawal, president of All India Dal Mills Association, informed her that the GST Council in its 47th meeting held in the last week of June has decided to impose 5% GST on all pre-packed and labelled food items from July 18. The decision of the GST Council will destroy the micro, small and medium industries of the country engaged in food grains.

Agrawal said that the central government is repeatedly saying that the inflation will be reduced in any case, but due to the imposition of 5% GST, the prices of pulses and other such food items will increase and affect the poor and small industries.

