Indore: GRP seizes copper worth Rs 30L from platforms

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police, on Tuesday, seized different metals—copper, aluminum and brass—worth Rs 30 lakh from two platforms at the city’s railway station. However, no one could be arrested till the filing of this report.

According to GRP TI, information was received that someone had kept the stolen copper on platform No.s 1 and 3, planning to take the metal to some other destination. The police reached the two platforms and recovered copper wires, aluminum and brass weighing around 10 tons and 430 kilograms from there. The value of the metal is more than 30 lakh. The police are checking the CCTVs of the platforms to know about the person who brought the metals there. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under the relevant sections and further investigations are underway.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 20 women entrepreneurs from 20 countries at SWEEP 2022 in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:47 PM IST