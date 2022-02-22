Bhopal: 20 women entrepreneurs from 20 countries at SWEEP 2022 in city

Bhopal: An international conference of women entrepreneurs, SWEEP-2022, will be organised at Kushabhau Thakre Memorial Hall here from March 24-26, said president of Madhya Pradesh Association of Women Entrepreneurs Archana Bhatnagar on Tuesday.

SWEEP-2022 (Sustainanle Growth for Women Entrepreneurship & Export Promotion-2022) will host over 500 women entrepreneurs from across 20 countries.

A delegation of the association met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Tuesday and invited him to inaugurate the event. The delegation presented a souvenir of organisation to Chouhan. Bhatnagar said an exhibition would also be organised during the conference. Additionally, International Achievers Awards will also be conferred on selected candidates, she added.

Bhatnagar said, “The preparations for conference are underway. Every two years, we bring together a gathering of women entrepreneurs and catalysts of women entrepreneurship and exports, to the international symposium and exhibition at SWEEP.”

“We invite decision makers from government, international agencies, civil society and the private sector to champion the cause of women entrepreneurship for a more gender equal world,” she added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:29 PM IST