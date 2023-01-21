Indore: Gross drug violation at hospital, medical store

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Inspection at a medical store and a hospital revealed that while one was misusing intoxicants, the other was found selling free government medicines at a premium.

The inspection was carried out on January 20 by the team of drug inspectors, including Alkesh Yadav and Anumeha Kaushal. However, after these firms failed to provide satisfactory replies, they were slapped with fines.

The proprietor of Kavita medical stores was issued a show cause notice for misusing intoxicants as medicines. In the absence of a satisfactory reply, the drug sales licenses granted to the firm have been suspended for a month.

At Kabir Hospital, medicines meant to be distributed free were being sold which was in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Rules 1945, which is a violation of Section 18 (a) (Vi) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, in which there is a provision of punishment up to two years. A fine of Rs 20,000 was slapped on the proprietor.

Fourteen types of medicines were seized by the team from the firm. Apart from this, a show cause notice was issued to the firm for storing the drugs in an unhygienic condition. The firm also had expired medicines in its stores and could not present purchase and sale documents when inquired.

Seized medicines

Geminor M2 Forte Tablets

Bifilac Pre and Probiotic Sachet

Ranitidine Hydrochloride Tablets

Maxical Gold Capsules

Clotrimazole Vaginal Tablets

Labetalol Tablets

Amlodipine Tab

Dexacee 4 tablets

Ondansetron Tablets

BCG vaccine

