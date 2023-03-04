Indore: Grilled co-driver wilts, says bludgeoned trucker to death

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the murder case of a trucker from Uttar Pradesh who was attacked and killed with mechanical tools by his co-driver at Tejaji Nagar area, the accused co-driver on Friday said that the deceased had threatened to rape his daughter and following this he committed the crime. Earlier, he tried creating a conspiracy of being attacked by a group of youths in an SUV in which he was also injured to show that it was an attack on them.

According to TI RD Kanwa, Zulfiqar Khan, the trucker was killed on Wednesday morning at Kailod Kartal by injured co-driver Satyendra who has cooked up a story of being attacked by some youths travelling in an SUV over dispute during overtaking.

However, during police interrogation on Friday the accused Satyendra said “I used to live with him 24 hours a day for the last four years and also followed his orders. I also tolerated his foul disposition. However, despite this, he used to abuse and also threatened to rape my daughter. We usually had arguments but sorted out things. But on Wednesday morning, as soon as he mentioned about raping my daughter, this enraged me and I killed him. I kept roaming around with the body for 45 km. Then, in order to escape the crime, I ‘narrated’ the story of how some youths attacked us.”

Satyendra had cooked up a story of how four persons in an SUV attacked him and Zulfiqar and they killed Zulfikar and fled towards Dewas. The police kept interrogating Satyendra at the hospital. The police also got the CCTV footage in which no SUV was seen chasing the truck. After which the police cracked down on Satyendra and he confessed to have killed Zulfikar.