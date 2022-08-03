Indore: Green Energy Corridor scheme; MP completes its part of project before time

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Much before the set deadline, Madhya Pradesh completed its share of works under Green Energy Corridor scheme, which aims at synchronising the electricity produced from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, with the conventional power stations in the grid.

The last work of this project funded by KFW Bank of Germany was completed by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL) in which 400 KV Ashta-Ujjain double circuit line was made operational.

Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said Madhya Pradesh was among the few selected states for creating green energy corridor for smooth transmission of electricity generated from non-conventional energy sources throughout the country.

Out of total project cost Rs 2,100 crore, a loan of Rs 840 crore was sanctioned by KFW Bank of Germany. MPPTCL has completed the works well before the set target.

Continuous monitoring of this project was also being done by the Prime Minister's Office.

10 ultra high tension substations set up

MPPTCL superintending engineer MM Dhoke said that under this scheme, three substations of 400 KV capacity and seven substations of 220 KV capacity has been set up apart from installing 5 double circuit lines of 400 KV, 15 double circuit lines of 220 KV and 26 double circuits of 132 KV totalling 2773 circuit kilometres of ultra high tension lines.

With this scheme total 4778 MVA capacity additional transformation capacity has been added to the transmission network of MPPTCL.

Substations set up in following places

Under the Green Energy Corridor scheme, MPPTCL has constructed and subsequently made operational 400 KV sub-station at Sagar, Ujjain and Mandsaur, 220 KV sub-stations at Sendhwa, Kanwan, Jaora, Sailana, Gurgaon, Ratangarh and Nalkheda. Two additional transformers of 132 KV have been installed at the substations.