Indore: Nag Panchami celebrated with fervour in city

Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Nag Panchami was celebrated with fervour on Tuesday in the city. All the Nag temples in the city were decorated and people gathered in large numbers to worship the lord and celebrate the festival together. At Kaleshwar Dham located in Sudama Nagar, the idol of Nag Devta, a six-feet silver coil, was worshipped. In Kumharkhadi, Banganga, a fair was organised by the temple authorities. Markandeya ritual was performed by the devotees in the early hours of the day, where the snake idol was anointed with milk, saffron, and fruits. Mahaarti was performed in the late evening hour.

On this occasion, the devotees worshiped Nag Devta and asked for forgiveness for the sins they may have committed knowingly or unknowingly and wished for happiness in life. The devotees offered traditional Malvi food, which includes daal-batti and churma to the lord as per the tradition, and abhishekh was performed.

Mahaartri was held at the temples in Musakhedi, and Pipliyapalain the evening and devotees danced to the beat of bhajans. Prasad was distributed among the devotees.