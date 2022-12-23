Indore: Green carpet for PBD guests at Khajrana Ganesh, Ranjit Hanuman 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two famous temples of Indore, the Ranjit Hanuman and Khajrana Ganesh are being tastefully decorated ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and being readied to welcome the NRIs.

The guests would be informed about the importance and history of these temples and helped if they want to worship at these temples.

Apart from electrical decorations, these temples would be decked up with fresh flowers a day before the NRIs visit.

The temple committees have decided to prepare a special Prasad that will be distributed to the guests.

The chief priest of Khajrana Ganesh, Ashok Bhatt, said, “Massive preparations are being done in the temple. We have decided that apart from informing the guests about the significance and importance of the temple, we will prepare a special Prasad that will be distributed to them. All the priests of the temple will guide and assist the guests to worship the Lord following all the rituals.”

Apart from special Prasad, the guests will also be given photographs of the temple and the idol, Bhatt added.

Til Chaturthi celebration

Til Chaturthi fair will be held on Makar Sankranti in the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple. The temple committee has started preparations regarding the fair, and the guests will also be able to see the glory of Til Chaturthi. Temple priest Pt Ashok Bhatt said the temple committee is also engaged in preparing for the New Year. This year Til Chaturthi fair will be held from January 10 to 12.