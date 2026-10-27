Indore Grandfather And Grandson Suffer Burns As Fire Flame Machine Misfires During Testing In Nandanagar, CCTV Footage Surfaces | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man and his grandson suffered minor burns after a fire flame machine being tested by event staff misfired and sent flames into the street in Nandanagar under the Pardeshipura police station area on Sunday evening.

Police registered a case over the incident, while the administration has stepped up scrutiny of fire-safety measures involving such machines.

According to police, staff of an event company was testing a fire flame machine at a shop in Nandanagar when its direction suddenly changed. Instead of shooting flames upwards, the machine sent fire towards the adjoining lane.

At that moment, Rameshchandra Jaiswal and his grandson were passing through the area and were burnt by the flames. Both sustained minor injuries.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced. The video shows flames from the machine shooting towards the lane instead of upwards.

Following the incident, police registered a case in connection with the alleged negligent operation of the machine and launched an investigation.

The incident has also prompted the administration to tighten checks on fire flame machines commonly used at weddings, parties and other events. Tehsildar Nidhi Dhakad took action against a shop selling such machines.