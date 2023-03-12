Indore: Grand spectacle of Gair

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a smile on their lips and drenched in colours of myriad hues, over 5 lakh people thronged the Rajwada on Sunday to take part in the traditional Gair taken out on Rangpanchami.

The Gair started at around 10 am from Tori Corner and after reaching Rajwada it culminated at Gorakund at around 3 pm. Though people thronged throughout the route, the Rajwada was the epicentre of celebrations as people danced to drum beats and DJ music, played with colours and celebrated with friends and family. The IMC and various other organisations took out Gair, many of which were equipped with water cannons from where people were drenched with colours and gulal. At one point the air around the Rajwada area turned pink and red as gulal was blasted through cannons.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and many corporators were present in the Gair taken out by IMC. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also took part in the Gair with his supporters.

Rooftops booked to see Gair

Hundreds of people watched the Gair procession along the three and half kilometre route from rooftops of houses. Owners of about 400 houses rented out space in their balconies and rooftops to people who enjoyed the vantage point to see the procession. They also threw colour and gulal on the passing Gair.

IMC cleans Gair route within two hours

As the Rangpanchmi celebrations came to an end in and around Rajwada markets, sanitation workers of the cleanest city swung into action and cleaned the area within two hours.

A team of 500 sanitation workers and machines were pressed into the task of cleaning the Gair route. They cleaned up the entire route within a few hours.

As the Gairs ended, sanitation workers came onto the route and cleaned the road. First roads were washed with water and then cleaning was done.