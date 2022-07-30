e-Paper Get App

Indore: Graduation ceremony at Daly College of Business Management

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 02:03 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daly College of Business Management (DCBM) organised a scintillating graduation ceremony for the final year batch. Sonal Sisodia, president of the institution advised the students to become good professionals as well as good human beings.

She explained to the students that the education and skills taught by DCBM should be used in the interest of the country, society, family and their institutions. The chief guest Ashok Sojatia wished the students all the best for their upcoming future and also exhorted them to become a responsible entrepreneur and professional. Shamit Dave explained the importance of passion in life to the students and told how important it is to have passion towards one's duties for success in life.

In the programme, the final year students also passionately shared their experiences of the last three years with everyone. Along with the students, parents also praised the DCBM and expressed their gratitude to the management and faculty members of the college. The meritorious students of the outgoing batch were felicitated by the guests and management with awards and gifts were presented to all the students in the form of memory.

Chief guest Ashok Sojatia, guest of honour Shamit Dave, MD, Devsmen, board member, DC Society, Dheeraj Lulla and Sanjay Pahwa, DCBM principal, Sonal Sisodia, administrator Mayurdhwaj Singh, Bindra , principal, Daly College, and Ahmed Ansari, vice-principal, Daly College attended the ceremony and motivated students to follow their dreams and passion.

