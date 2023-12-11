Indore: Gradual Drop In Night Temperature Gives Winter Pinch | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a gradual decrease in day and night temperatures, citizens have started feeling the pinch of winter for the last couple of days.

Moreover, the officials of the meteorological department forecast more drop in night temperature for a couple of days while the day temperature will remain close to normal.

Due to rising humidity, the morning remained hazy on Sunday in the city. ‘A fresh but feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from December 11.

Under the influence of the system, the city may witness partially overcast conditions but not much rise in temperature would be witnessed,’ the Met officials said adding that the drop in temperature will continue with some fluctuation in the next couple of days.

Not only the night temperature, but the day temperature will also start to drop in the coming days due to the north-easterly winds and will go below 25 degrees Celsius by next week.

The weathermen added that the temperature would become stable and might increase by one or two degrees Celsius in the next couple of days but will drop again post festivities.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 14.2 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal.