Indore: Govt Holkar Science College and Medilux Labs sign MoU for advanced training programme

Holkar College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum of understanding was signed between Medilux Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Pithampur, and Government Holkar Science College on Saturday. The company has provided advanced tools for drug analysis and HPLC to the students of the college which are worth Rs 14 lakh. The company will also be responsible for organising training programmes every year for the students of the college, which will help them enhance their skills and provide them an upper hand in getting jobs and setting up businesses.

Principal and additional director Suresh T Silavat thanked the company’s directors, Sanjay Kewalramani and Ritesh Miksha, and gave the assurance that this device would prove to be very useful for the students.

Principal Silavat and head of the department of pharmacy MK Dwivedi signed the MoU with the company. On this occasion, vice-principal D Gupta, administrative officer RC Dixit, professor of chemistry Pramila Kori and all the professors of the department were present.