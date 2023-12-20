Indore: Government Temple Land Worth Rs 52 Cr Freed At Robot Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The anti-encroachment drive of the administration continued for the second day on Wednesday during which land measuring 57350 square feet worth an estimated Rs 52.11 cr located at the Robot Square was freed of encroachment. Liquor shops, glass factories and houses have come up on this land. On getting information about the encroachment collector Ilayaraja T ordered an immediate investigation.

A joint team of the district administration, police and IMC was involved in the anti-encroachment drive. SDM Juni Indore Ghanshyam Dhangar informed that the land of village Khajrana is located in the middle of Indore city on Khasra number 532/1470, 532/1471. In the revenue record, the land belongs to Government Maruti Temple, whose administrator is the district collector During the investigation, it was found that encroachments had been made by Priyanka wife of Anup Jain (wine shop), Surya Kumar Hasmat Rai (wine shop), Gopal son of Sukhlal Mandre (glass factory and shops), Shelendra Kumar son of Basant Joshi. (shops and houses under construction), Suresh son of Hiralal Aglani (shops), Rajendra Gholap (shops), Sawan son of Rajendra Gholap (shops).

Dhangar said that a case was duly registered against the said encroachers in the Tehsil Court and due opportunity of hearing was provided to them. After this action was taken under Section 248 of Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code 1959.