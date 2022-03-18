Indore: Government officials too can take part in Voters’ Awareness Contest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Voters’ Awareness Competition being organised by Election Commission of India, along with the public, even government officials can also participate.

A nationwide Voters’ Awareness Competition, ‘Mera Vote Mera Bhavishya-Importance of One Vote’ is being organised by the Election Commission of India to make voters aware. The last date for participating in this competition has been extended to March 31. The competition will be held in 5 categories, including Quiz, Slogan-Writing, Singing, Video-Making and Poster Design. The winners of the competition will also get attractive prizes.

Deputy district election officer and joint collector Pratul Sinha said the ‘e-certificate’ would be given immediately by the Election Commission of India to the participant who completes the 3 levels of the competition by participating online in the National Voters' Awareness Contest. Detailed information regarding the competition can be obtained from the website https://ecisveep.nic.in/contest.

Prizes will be given to the participants in different categories. Apart from general voters, all officers and employees under the district of government and non-government departments, like patwaris, Anganwadi workers, panchayat secretaries, village assistants, teachers, employees of the health department and agriculture department and all BLOs of the district can participate in the competition.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:02 AM IST