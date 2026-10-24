Indore Government Dental College Under Scrutiny After Patient Photographs Allegedly Rusty Instruments; Principal Summons HODs, Inquiry Underway | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Serious concerns have been raised over the condition of instruments allegedly being used for treatment at the Government Dental College after a patient photographed what appeared to be rusty tools kept on a tray and circulated the pictures.

The incident has raised questions over hygiene and sterilisation practices at the college, whose outpatient department (OPD) sees more than 500 patients every day.

According to information, a patient who visited the college for treatment on Thursday noticed what appeared to be rust on some of the instruments while undergoing treatment. She photographed the tools and also brought the matter to the attention of the staff.

People associated with the dental field said cleanliness and sterilisation of instruments are crucial during any medical procedure. Damaged or rusty instruments could increase the risk of infection, they said.

They said any such instruments should be inspected, removed from use and replaced immediately. The college should also ensure that such lapses do not recur.

All HODs summoned, inquiry under way

Government Dental College principal Dr Jaya Joshi said she came to know about the matter through the media.

After seeing the photograph, I immediately called all the HODs on Friday and discussed the matter with them. I asked them where the photograph was taken. So far, nobody has confirmed where the picture was taken, but we will not tolerate such a situation, Joshi said.

We have recently purchased a large quantity of equipment for the OPD, so there is a lot of new material here. If there are any shortcomings, we will certainly rectify them, she said.