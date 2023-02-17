Indore: Government, autonomous doctors' federation plan indefinite strike from today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you plan to visit any government hospital associated with the health department or the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Friday, better reschedule your plan.

All government doctors, under the banner of Government And Autonomous Doctors’ Federation of the district as well as in the state, will go on indefinite strike from February 17 in order to press for their demand of a dynamic assured career progression (DACP) for government doctors in the state.

Dr Rakesh Malviya, convener of the federation, said “Doctors of government health services, medical colleges, ESIC, junior doctors association, and other organisations will go on indefinite strike across the state. We have already informed the government that they will be responsible for any trouble to patients.”

Meanwhile, president of the Medical Officers Association, Dr Madhav Hasani, said their delegation had a meeting with the medical education minister on Thursday but to no avail.

About 8,800 doctors of the state would go on strike and this may likely affect the health services in the state. However, the medical college administration claimed that they have called doctors from private hospitals to manage the services till the strike is called off.

Strike work for two hours on Thursday

Doctors of MY Hospital and all government health centres struck work for two hours on Thursday as a symbolic strike.

