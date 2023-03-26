Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at furniture shop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a furniture shop on the LIG Link Road late Saturday. Goods worth lakhs were gutted in the fire. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to a fire brigade officer, information was received around 12.20 am when the people spotted heavy smoke from the shop and informed the police and the fire brigade. The firefighters had to use more than 20,000 litres of water to control the flames but goods worth lakhs were gutted in the fire.

The owner of Sana Furniture also reached the spot after knowing about the incident and informed the officials that tables, chairs and other furniture were gutted in the fire. The reason for the fire is unknown. It was believed that the fire spread after an electric short circuit in the shop.

Fire in four scrap shops

Another incident was reported near Bhandari Bridge on Sunday morning where fire was reported from four scrap shops gutting goods worth lakhs. According to an official, the people spotted the flames from the shops around 8.20 am and informed the fire brigade. They also tried to douse the flames but were unsuccessful in their attempt. About 20,000 litres of water was used to extinguish the flames completely. No casualty was reported in the incident here as well.