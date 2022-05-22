Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at a farmer’s house

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees and some cash were gutted in the fire that broke out at the house of a farmer in Nai Baroli village on Sunday morning. No casualty was, however, reported in the incident.

According to a fire brigade official, the incident occurred at the house of Mohan Parmar in Nai Baroli village around 5.30 am. The fire broke out after a gas cylinder exploded in the house. The house was gutted in the fire. The officials said Rs 15,000 kept in an almirah was also gutted. Fire brigade officials rushed to the spot, but the fire had been doused by then. There were about 10 people in the house. They, however, ran out of the house immediately after the incident.

Another fire incident took place at a plastic factory in the Bajrangpura area. According to fire brigade personnel, the people of the area spotted heavy smoke billowing out of the factory and informed the police and fire brigade. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire at the factory.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:06 PM IST