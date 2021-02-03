INDORE: Goods of more than Rs 25 lakh gutted in fire at cotton godown, reason remains to be ascertained

Indore: Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire that broke out in a cotton godown near Rajkumar Bridge on Wednesday early morning. The godown owner’s family members stay at the first floor of the godown and they had to flee from the soon after the smoke spread in the accommodation. No casualty was reported during the incident.
The incident took place at the cotton godown of Shankarlal near Rajkumar Bridge at around 6.50 am. Shankarlal noticed a heavy smoke in his accommodation when he looked downstairs. He along with family members came downstairs. He immediately informed fire brigade and the police.
ASI Santosh Dubey from fire brigade told Free Press that godown owner resides on the first floor. 9 family members were there in the house when they noticed a heavy smoke. All the family members are safe. More than 60,000 litres of water was used to douse off the flames completely.
It took more than five hours to completely extinguish the fire. The reason for the fire was not clear till the filing of the report. The officials believed that the fire broke out after an electric short circuit in the godown.