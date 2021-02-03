INDORE: Goods of more than Rs 25 lakh gutted in fire at cotton godown, reason remains to be ascertained

Indore: Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire that broke out in a cotton godown near Rajkumar Bridge on Wednesday early morning. The godown owner’s family members stay at the first floor of the godown and they had to flee from the soon after the smoke spread in the accommodation. No casualty was reported during the incident.

The incident took place at the cotton godown of Shankarlal near Rajkumar Bridge at around 6.50 am. Shankarlal noticed a heavy smoke in his accommodation when he looked downstairs. He along with family members came downstairs. He immediately informed fire brigade and the police.