​Indore: Fire at cold storage, ​goods worth crores gutted

Indore:

​​A major fire broke out in ​a ​five-storeyed cold storage in Raukhedi village on Saturday morning. Goods worth crores of rupees were gutted in the fire. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. More than 80 tanks of water were used to completely extinguish the fire.

The incident took place in S Mittal Ice and Cold Storage in Raukhedi ahead of Mangliya at around 5.45 am. The people of the area spotted flames and heavy smoke from the cold storage when they informed the fire brigade. The people also started their efforts to extinguish the flames but by then the fire had spread. Five fire tenders were sent to the spot and the firefighters started their operation soon after reaching the spot.

Superintendent of Police (fire) RS Ningwal also reached the spot after ​being informed about the incident. He told Free Press that the reason behind the fire is ​most probably a short circuit. ​The sparks from the short circuit ​ignited thermocol ​kept there and the flames spread throughout the building.

Ningwal said that more than 80 tanks of water were used in extinguishing the flames. Goods and equipment worth crores gutted in the fire. Some goods were taken out safely by the cold storage employees. It took more than 10 hours to completely extinguish the flames.

Sources claimed that the spot is in the rural area and the fire brigade had to face tough situation due to insufficient water supply. However, they took help from IMC tankers.