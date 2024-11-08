Indore: Golden Jubilee Reunion For '74 MBBS Batch At MGM Medical College

MGM Medical College | Tarun Tiwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 1974 MBBS batch of MGM Medical College will reunite on Friday for a three-day Golden Jubilee event, celebrating 50 years since their enrollment. More than 100 alumni, including 22 doctors from countries like the USA, UK and Canada, are expected to attend.

The reunion will honour former faculty members and showcase the achievements of this historic batch. The festivities will begin with a ceremony to honour the former dean and faculty members who played pivotal roles in the college's journey. The alumni have also collaborated on a commemorative book detailing the history of the college and their batch, which aims to inspire future students.

Additionally, the group has pledged to fund development projects worth Rs 20 lakh on campus, including a floral fountain and a Miyawaki forest. The celebrations will also feature cultural programmes, allowing alumni to reconnect in a festive atmosphere.

Distinguished individuals to be honoured include former Vice Chancellor Dr BC Chapparwal, Dr MS Gurjar, former Dean Dr K Sharma, Dr VK Agarwal, Dr DK Taneja, Dr Preeti Taneja, Dr Ashok Vajpayee, Dr Pushpa Verma, Dr Satish Shukla and Dr GP Pal.

Among the renowned alumni joining the celebrations are Dr Nutan Atre Vaidya from the USA, psychiatrist Dr Sunita Gupta, Dr Prakash Nagar from Canada, Dr Govind Singhania from the UK, heart surgeon Dr Anirudh Trivedi from Mumbai, Brigadier Dr Sanjeev, Brigadier Dr Gajanan Bhide and Dr Vijay Chhajlani from Indore, along with many other eminent practitioners from around the world.