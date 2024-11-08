 Indore: Golden Jubilee Reunion For '74 MBBS Batch At MGM Medical College
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Golden Jubilee Reunion For '74 MBBS Batch At MGM Medical College

Indore: Golden Jubilee Reunion For '74 MBBS Batch At MGM Medical College

Alumni from USA, UK, and Canada pledge college upgradation with Rs20 Lakhs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:22 AM IST
article-image
MGM Medical College | Tarun Tiwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 1974 MBBS batch of MGM Medical College will reunite on Friday for a three-day Golden Jubilee event, celebrating 50 years since their enrollment. More than 100 alumni, including 22 doctors from countries like the USA, UK and Canada, are expected to attend.

The reunion will honour former faculty members and showcase the achievements of this historic batch. The festivities will begin with a ceremony to honour the former dean and faculty members who played pivotal roles in the college's journey. The alumni have also collaborated on a commemorative book detailing the history of the college and their batch, which aims to inspire future students.

Read Also
Indore Updates: Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Ranked 4th Best In India; Police Bulldozes 250...
article-image

Additionally, the group has pledged to fund development projects worth Rs 20 lakh on campus, including a floral fountain and a Miyawaki forest. The celebrations will also feature cultural programmes, allowing alumni to reconnect in a festive atmosphere.

Distinguished individuals to be honoured include former Vice Chancellor Dr BC Chapparwal, Dr MS Gurjar, former Dean Dr K Sharma, Dr VK Agarwal, Dr DK Taneja, Dr Preeti Taneja, Dr Ashok Vajpayee, Dr Pushpa Verma, Dr Satish Shukla and Dr GP Pal.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Legal Notice Issued To Aadesh Bandekar And Tharale Tar Mag Team Over Misrepresentation Of Judiciary
Mumbai: Legal Notice Issued To Aadesh Bandekar And Tharale Tar Mag Team Over Misrepresentation Of Judiciary
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jinhone Inse Mind Coaching Li Hai Wo Apna Dimag Check Karwao,’ Says Avinash Mishra About Sara & Arfeen As Former Gets Physical
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jinhone Inse Mind Coaching Li Hai Wo Apna Dimag Check Karwao,’ Says Avinash Mishra About Sara & Arfeen As Former Gets Physical
Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Seeks Closure Of RMC Plants In Govandi, Deonar, And Chembur Over Air Pollution Crisis
Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Seeks Closure Of RMC Plants In Govandi, Deonar, And Chembur Over Air Pollution Crisis
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Gaurav Apune Went To Jharkhand For Firing Practice With Wanted Accused Shubham Lonkar
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Gaurav Apune Went To Jharkhand For Firing Practice With Wanted Accused Shubham Lonkar

Among the renowned alumni joining the celebrations are Dr Nutan Atre Vaidya from the USA, psychiatrist Dr Sunita Gupta, Dr Prakash Nagar from Canada, Dr Govind Singhania from the UK, heart surgeon Dr Anirudh Trivedi from Mumbai, Brigadier Dr Sanjeev, Brigadier Dr Gajanan Bhide and Dr Vijay Chhajlani from Indore, along with many other eminent practitioners from around the world.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Indore & MPPCB Hosts Workshop On E-waste Management To Promote Circular Economy

IIT Indore & MPPCB Hosts Workshop On E-waste Management To Promote Circular Economy

Indore: Golden Jubilee Reunion For '74 MBBS Batch At MGM Medical College

Indore: Golden Jubilee Reunion For '74 MBBS Batch At MGM Medical College

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Neuro Surgeons’ Conference On November 9

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Neuro Surgeons’ Conference On November 9

MP: Thousands Offer Prayers To Setting Sun On Chhath Puja

MP: Thousands Offer Prayers To Setting Sun On Chhath Puja

Indore: Green Corridor Likely To Be Prepared To Transport Organs Of 44-Year-Old Woman

Indore: Green Corridor Likely To Be Prepared To Transport Organs Of 44-Year-Old Woman