Indore Golden Football Trophy 2026 Kicks Off With 32 Teams, Mohammad Umar's Double Powers Hosts To 2-0 Win | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mohammad Umar struck twice as hosts Golden International School opened the fifth Golden Football Trophy-2026 with a convincing 2-0 win over Yeva World School on Tuesday.

The inter-school championship features around 640 players from 32 teams in the Under-14 and Under-17 categories.

Umar was the standout performer for the hosts, scoring both goals to ensure a winning start on home turf.

Goals flow on opening day

Fountain Head International School registered the biggest win of the day, defeating Queens College 4-0.

Advanced Academy beat St Norbert School 3-0, Jason’s Academy defeated San Marino Public School 3-0, while Rishi Valley International School overcame Shri Sai Academy by the same margin.

Earlier, school director Gopal Agarwal inaugurated the tournament in the presence of principal and academic director Trevor Brown, school head Mehar Patel and sports department in-charge Douglas Brown.



BRIEF SCORES



Golden International School 2 beat Yeva World School 0 (Mohammad Umar 2); Fountain Head International School 4 beat Queens College 0; Advanced Academy 3 beat St Norbert School 0; Jason’s Academy 3 beat San Marino Public School 0; Rishi Valley International School 3 beat Shri Sai Academy 0.



The All India IPSC Under-19 Boys Cricket Tournament began on an action-packed note at The Emerald Heights International School on Tuesday, with Modern School, Delhi, Daly College, Indore, and Rajkumar College, Rajkot, opening their campaigns with victories.

The tournament features teams from 11 leading schools across the country and will continue till October 31.



Girish powers Modern



Modern School registered a commanding 100-run win over Mayo College, Ajmer. Batting first, Modern School scored 177 in 19.2 overs, powered by Girish’s brilliant 92 off 53 balls. Rohnil remained unbeaten on 26, while Suvidha contributed 15. Mayo College were then bowled out for 77, with Vedic scoring 21 and Jaivardhan 20.

Daly College dominate

Daly College produced the biggest victory of the day, defeating Vallabh Ashram by 108 runs. Daly scored 167, with Danish Ali making 38, Aditya Mehta 35 and Yuvraj 22. Vallabh Ashram were bundled out for 59 in 12.3 overs as Somansh Sharma claimed a superb five-wicket haul. Adarsh Modi picked up three wickets.



Hosts fall six short



The closest contest saw Rajkumar College, Rajkot, edge hosts Emerald Heights by six runs. Rajkumar College posted 136/7, with Shalok Vora scoring 57. In reply, Emerald Heights reached 130/7, with Divyansh making 39, Dhruvit 35 and Rachit 25, but fell just short in the final overs.

BRIEF SCORES

Modern School 177 beat Mayo College 77 by 100 runs (Girish 92, Rohnil 26*)

Daly College 167 beat Vallabh Ashram 59 by 108 runs (Danish Ali 38, Aditya Mehta 35; Somansh Sharma 5 wickets, Adarsh Modi 3 wickets)

Rajkumar College 136/7 beat Emerald Heights 130/7 by 6 runs (Shalok Vora 57; Divyansh 39, Dhruvit 35)



Shahid Patel’s superb 157 and Vivek Gaur’s nine-wicket match haul powered Jai Girnari to a crushing innings-and-21-run win over AKCA in the MPCA Under-22 Two-Day Cricket Tournament.

AKCA were bowled out for 180, with Sayyam making 47 and Aditya 45. Yashwant Kasde and Vivek took three wickets each.

Jai Girnari replied with 308, building a 128-run lead behind Shahid’s commanding century. Agamya Singh claimed five wickets and Karti Patel three.

AKCA then collapsed for 107, with Vivek ripping through the batting order with six wickets.



Indore Sports crush Mhow



Indore Sports also recorded an innings victory, beating Mhow Sports by an innings and 15 runs. Mhow were bowled out for 112 before Indore Sports posted 282, powered by Kanhaiya Yadav’s 63 and Krishna Jadon’s 41. Mhow managed 155 in their second innings, with Abhishek Rathore scoring 49. Aditya Gupta picked up three wickets.



Vedant shines for RNCA



Rudra Nair Cricket Academy took first-innings honours against SS Commune. RNCA scored 193 before dismissing SS Commune for 115, with Vedant Chaakse claiming six wickets after scoring 43. RNCA were then bowled out for 68, with Ashish Mata taking four wickets to complete a nine-wicket match haul. Set 146, SS Commune reached 60/5 when play ended.

MYCC take first-innings honours

MYCC scored 266, led by Abhishek Yadav’s 98, before restricting ICC to 142. Following on, ICC fought back strongly to make 294/5, with Harshit Bhandari scoring 117 and Ram Nair 65. MYCC were 60/2 in their second innings when the match ended, taking honours on the basis of their 124-run first-innings lead.



BRIEF SCORES



AKCA 180 & 107 lost to Jai Girnari 308 by an innings and 21 runs (Shahid Patel 157; Vivek Gaur 3 & 6 wickets; Agamya Singh 5 wickets)

Mhow Sports 112 & 155 lost to Indore Sports 282 by an innings and 15 runs (Kanhaiya Yadav 63, Krishna Jadon 41; Aditya Gupta 3 wickets)

RNCA 193 & 68; SS Commune 115 & 60/5 (RNCA took first-innings honours; Vedant Chaakse 43 & 6 wickets; Ashish Mata 5 & 4 wickets)

MYCC 266 & 60/2; ICC 142 & 294/5 (MYCC took first-innings honours; Abhishek Yadav 98, Harshit Bhandari 117, Ram Nair 65)