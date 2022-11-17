Indore: Goenka School win quiz competition

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under Inter-School Sports Tournament 'Yuvam', organized by SICA College, Nipania, various competitions were held on Wednesday. This tournament will run till November 19. Cricket and chess matches were held on the Day One. GD Goenka School won the quiz competition. At lest 40 teams participated in the cricket tournament and 5 matches were played in the first round. The first match took place between SICA 78 and New Pink Flower and New Pink Flower won the match by five wickets. In the second match, St Vincent Palotti was defeated by St Arnold School, Palda. Yash Salvi of St Arnold took three wickets. Arnold's Kushagra Mandloi scored 35 runs. In other matches, Vivekanand School defeated Vaishnav HS School.

At least 33 teams participated in the quiz competition. Four teams reached the final. The winning team was GD Goenka School. The runners-up was team from SICA 54. Priya Iyer presided over the inaugural function of the quiz competition. The programme was conducted by Prof Anuradha Mishra and Prof Jitendra Chaudhary.

The chief guest at the inaugural programme of Yuvam was Karthik Shastri, Treasurer Trustee, Sika Trust. On this occasion, Trustee SM Iyer, Vice President V Suresh Iyer and committee member Jaipal Iyer were present. Dr GS Patel, Shuja Mathew, Ronika Valecha, Dr Taranjit Sood, werealso graced the function. Prof Wagmita Dubey and Prof Pratibha Saraswat conducted the program. The coordinator of Yuvam, DrJitendra Asati played an important role in the successful organization of the competition.

Read Also Indore: Draft soon to get facial reconstruction surgery included in Ayushman Bharat