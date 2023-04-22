Indore: Godown owner arrested for selling substandard engine oil

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police on Friday raided a godown in Palda and recovered substandard engine oil worth lakhs of rupees from there.

The owner who was arrested was selling the oil using the brand name of a well-known engine oil company.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said they received information that a person was using the brand name of a known company to sell substandard engine oil in the market.

The police raided a godown in the Palda area and arrested Raghu Khandelwal, a resident of Mangalmurti Nagar area. He was booked under the relevant section of the IPC and further investigation is on into the case.

Hundreds of cans and raw material worth more than Rs 4 lakh was seized from there. The role of the manager and other employees of the godown is also being investigated by the police.