Indore: Goat milk being fed to tiger cubs in the city zoo

Indore: This is the greatness of the Almighty's world. Goats that fall prey to tigers' hunger can also play mom to tiger cubs when in distress. Even in the animal kingdom, the concept of 'Mom' stands tall and about categories.

Two cubs born last month at Kamla Nehru Zoological Museum are surviving on goat milk now. The two cubs are being fed goat milk to keep them alive. The cubs were born to Akash and Megha.

Megha's health is poor. Because of this, she is not able to produce enough milk for the children.

Now, cow milk is also given to cubs for feeding as it might be easier to digest.

City zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said that Megha is feeding milk to her children, but it is not able to be produced in the amount required for cubs in her body.

In the last week of March, the lioness 'Megha' gave birth to three cubs.

One of the three lion cubs had gone missing from Kamla Nehru Prani Sanghralaya, i.e. Indore city zoo.

A cub was very weak from birth. Two cubs were seen by authorities, but the weaker cubs had not shown up.

Megha had eaten the weaker cubs, which is a usual tendency in wild animals.