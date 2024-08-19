Indore: Girls Rule The Roost At DAVV, Outnumber Boys By 23%

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what may come as a major surprise to many, girls are leading the way at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which is named after the revered queen of Indore, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. According to the latest data from the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF), DAVV’s teaching departments boast of a significant gender gap in favour of female students, who outnumber their male counterparts by approximately 23 per cent.

Of 13,297 students enrolled at the university, a remarkable 8,174 are women, making up 61.48 per cent of the student population. In contrast, male students account for 38.52 per cent, numbering 5,123. The surge in female enrollment can be largely attributed to the state government’s implementation of a 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in higher education institutions. This policy has played a pivotal role in boosting the number of women pursuing higher education at DAVV.

This trend is evident across all six academic programmes offered at DAVV, where women dominate enrollment figures. The highest percentage of female students is seen in six-year postgraduate courses, primarily MTech programmes, where women constitute an impressive 68.85 per cent of the student lot. Even in four-year bachelor’s degree courses, where percentage of female students is the lowest among all programmes, they still make up a strong 58.16 per cent.

Established in 1964 as the University of Indore, DAVV was renamed in 1982 to honour Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. In 2019, the university witnessed a historic moment with appointment of its first female vice-chancellor, Professor Renu Jain, who has continued to champion gender equality within the institution. ‘In the initial years, the number of female students at the university was low,’ Ajay Verma, registrar of DAVV said. ‘However, after the state government introduced 30 per cent reservation for women, the number of female students at DAVV has steadily increased, creating an impressive 23 per cent gap between the number of female and male students.’ DAVV’s commitment to supporting female students extends beyond enrollment.

The university provides five exclusive boarding facilities on the campus for female students, many of whom come from different states to study at this prestigious institution. ‘As DAVV continues to grow, it stands as a beacon of progress, showcasing the positive impact of policies aimed at empowering women in education. This university is now a testament to female empowerment in higher education,’ Verma said.