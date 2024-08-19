 Indore: Girls Rule The Roost At DAVV, Outnumber Boys By 23%
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Girls Rule The Roost At DAVV, Outnumber Boys By 23%

Indore: Girls Rule The Roost At DAVV, Outnumber Boys By 23%

Of 13,297 students enrolled at the university, a remarkable 8,174 are women, making up 61.48 per cent of the student population.

Atul GautamUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what may come as a major surprise to many, girls are leading the way at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which is named after the revered queen of Indore, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. According to the latest data from the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF), DAVV’s teaching departments boast of a significant gender gap in favour of female students, who outnumber their male counterparts by approximately 23 per cent.

Of 13,297 students enrolled at the university, a remarkable 8,174 are women, making up 61.48 per cent of the student population. In contrast, male students account for 38.52 per cent, numbering 5,123. The surge in female enrollment can be largely attributed to the state government’s implementation of a 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in higher education institutions. This policy has played a pivotal role in boosting the number of women pursuing higher education at DAVV.

FPJ Shorts
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
Read Also
UNICEF Lauds Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Efforts To Promote Menstrual Health Among Adolescents...
article-image

This trend is evident across all six academic programmes offered at DAVV, where women dominate enrollment figures. The highest percentage of female students is seen in six-year postgraduate courses, primarily MTech programmes, where women constitute an impressive 68.85 per cent of the student lot. Even in four-year bachelor’s degree courses, where percentage of female students is the lowest among all programmes, they still make up a strong 58.16 per cent.

Established in 1964 as the University of Indore, DAVV was renamed in 1982 to honour Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. In 2019, the university witnessed a historic moment with appointment of its first female vice-chancellor, Professor Renu Jain, who has continued to champion gender equality within the institution. ‘In the initial years, the number of female students at the university was low,’ Ajay Verma, registrar of DAVV said. ‘However, after the state government introduced 30 per cent reservation for women, the number of female students at DAVV has steadily increased, creating an impressive 23 per cent gap between the number of female and male students.’ DAVV’s commitment to supporting female students extends beyond enrollment.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: Sangh’s Axe, Lady Luck, Rehabilitation Bid & More
article-image

The university provides five exclusive boarding facilities on the campus for female students, many of whom come from different states to study at this prestigious institution. ‘As DAVV continues to grow, it stands as a beacon of progress, showcasing the positive impact of policies aimed at empowering women in education. This university is now a testament to female empowerment in higher education,’ Verma said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Girls Rule The Roost At DAVV, Outnumber Boys By 23%

Indore: Girls Rule The Roost At DAVV, Outnumber Boys By 23%

Indore: 2,000 Sacks Of Rice Seized In Tulsi Nagar; Police Uncover Illegal Ration Black Market...

Indore: 2,000 Sacks Of Rice Seized In Tulsi Nagar; Police Uncover Illegal Ration Black Market...

Man Intentionally Infects Woman & Son With HIV In Indore; Dupes Her Of ₹ 18 Lakhs

Man Intentionally Infects Woman & Son With HIV In Indore; Dupes Her Of ₹ 18 Lakhs

Shravan 2024: Lord Mahakal To Appear In Five Forms To Bless Devotees In Ujjain’s Shahi Sawari;...

Shravan 2024: Lord Mahakal To Appear In Five Forms To Bless Devotees In Ujjain’s Shahi Sawari;...

Youth Loses Life After His Bike Rammed Into Dividers In Indore

Youth Loses Life After His Bike Rammed Into Dividers In Indore