 Indore : Girl with bullet injury reaches police station
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore : Girl with bullet injury reaches police station

Indore : Girl with bullet injury reaches police station

Alleges that a youth opened fire on her following an argument

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : In a shocking incident, an injured girl reached Azad Nagar police station and alleged that she was shot at by a youth using a firearm in the area following an argument between them on Tuesday night. When the police reached the youth’s place, his family members said that the girl had reached his place with two youths and they had an argument over some issue.

Azad Nagar police station in charge Indresh Tripathi said that the girl named Alisha, a resident of Chandan Nagar area reached the police station and informed the police that one Anshu of Azad Nagar area opened fire on her and she received a bullet injury on one of her legs.

Read Also
Indore: Directorate to train officials to rule out false WCD reports
article-image

The police went to Anshu’s place and found that the girl had come there with two youths, residents of Ammar Nagar area of the city over a financial dispute. They had an argument which led to her receiving a bullet injury on her leg.

The police are investigating to know the exact circumstances under which the bullet was fired. The youths who came with the girl are also being searched for by the police.

Read Also
Indore: Directorate to train officials to rule out false WCD reports
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore : 17-year boy injured in road  accident dies in hospital

Indore : 17-year boy injured in road  accident dies in hospital

Indore : Girl with bullet injury reaches police station

Indore : Girl with bullet injury reaches police station

On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: MPTLBA & CTPA demand release of deposited FDR

Indore: MPTLBA & CTPA demand release of deposited FDR

World No Tobacco Day Today: Tobacco evil on rise; Girls start smoking at 7, boys at 11.5 years 

World No Tobacco Day Today: Tobacco evil on rise; Girls start smoking at 7, boys at 11.5 years 