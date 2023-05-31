Indore : Girl with bullet injury reaches police station

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : In a shocking incident, an injured girl reached Azad Nagar police station and alleged that she was shot at by a youth using a firearm in the area following an argument between them on Tuesday night. When the police reached the youth’s place, his family members said that the girl had reached his place with two youths and they had an argument over some issue.

Azad Nagar police station in charge Indresh Tripathi said that the girl named Alisha, a resident of Chandan Nagar area reached the police station and informed the police that one Anshu of Azad Nagar area opened fire on her and she received a bullet injury on one of her legs.

The police went to Anshu’s place and found that the girl had come there with two youths, residents of Ammar Nagar area of the city over a financial dispute. They had an argument which led to her receiving a bullet injury on her leg.

The police are investigating to know the exact circumstances under which the bullet was fired. The youths who came with the girl are also being searched for by the police.

