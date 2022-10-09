Indore: Girl robbed of mobile phone by two persons on a scooter

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl was robbed of her mobile phone by two persons on a scooter in Bhanwarkuan area on Friday. The girl cried for help but the accused could not be caught. The two suspects were captured in CCTV and the police are searching for them.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station staff, the incident took place in the Vishnupuri area at around 4.30 pm. Vaishnavi Shivhare, a resident of Guna (presently residing in Vishnupuri colony) has lodged a complaint that she was going somewhere and was putting the mobile phone in her pocket when two persons came from the rear side and snatched the phone and fled. Later, she informed the police. The police gathered information from the spot and registered a case against two unidentified persons on the complaint of the girl.

The police examined the CCTVs of the area and found that the two mobile snatchers had been captured in a CTV camera near the spot. The police claimed that the accused would be identified and arrested soon.