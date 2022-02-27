Indore: Girl missing with Rs 3 lakh rescued from bus in Biaora

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police rescued a minor girl, who was missing with Rs 3 lakh, from Biaora on Saturday. She was aware about the cash at home as her father had sold a house recently. The police said the girl, along with the cash, was handed over to her family within 24 hours.

A woman had lodged a complaint with Chandan Nagar police station staff on Thursday that her 16-year-old daughter was missing from their home. An amount of Rs 3 lakh kept in the locker was also missing. The family believed that the girl had taken the money from the house. The police registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and formed a team to search for the missing girl.

The police team checked the CCTVs of the bus stands and railway station and they came to know that the girl was seen travelling on a bus to Sarangpur. When the cops reached Sarangpur, they learnt that the girl would leave for Biaora by bus. With the help of the Biaora police, the girl was rescued from a bus there. Later, she was taken to the city and handed over to her family. The police also handed over the cash to her family.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 01:01 AM IST