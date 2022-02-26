Indore: Rani Maria's martyrdom day commemorated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Martyrdom Day of Rani Maria was commemorated by Christian community in Indore. The community members commemorate the day over the weekend starting from Friday.

In memory of Rani Maria, community members from Indore visited Blessed Rani Maria pilgrimage site located in Udayanagar near Indore.

“Born in Kerala in 1954, Sister Rani Maria came to Udayanagar on 18 May 1992 and it was there that she started doing social work,” BA Alavres from Christian Forum said. He added that Rani Maria served for social justice to the downtrodden and backward, especially the women and to make them self-dependent.

“While doing her duties, on 25 February 1995, she had to sacrifice her life,” Alvares said. On this occasion, a large number of devotees remembered her and celebrated her martyrdom day with devotion in Udayanagar.

A holy Mass was offered in her memory. The Holy Mass was offered by Archbishop Durairaj from Bhopal, Bishop Chacko of Indore, Bishop Sebastian Vadkal of Ujjain, SVD Provincial Father Jomon James.

In his sermon, Archbishop Durairaj said, “We see that our soldiers protect the country on the border of our country. Many times it happens that in this work of protecting the country, they have to sacrifice their life.”

He added that many times many people have to sacrifice their lives to move forward in the service work, and one of those martyrs is Blessed Rani Maria. After the Holy Mass, a film based on the life of the Blessed Rani Maria was shown, on the same basis a small cultural programme was also presented.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:13 PM IST