Indore: Girl found hanging, suicide suspected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl, who checked in at a hotel last night, was found hanging in the hotel’s room under Bhanwarkuan police station area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Monika Yadav. She is said to be a resident of Indore.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that Yadav had booked a book through in hotel Vanice Blu through online application and checked in there Saturday night.

When she didn’t come out of the room till late morning on Sunday, the hotel employees knocked at the door. They later opened the door using a mast key and found her hanging.

Investigating officer SI Prem Singh Ningwal said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. “We are trying to contact her family members to know the reason that drove her to take extreme steps,” Nigwal said.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 02:43 PM IST