Indore: Girl dies after consuming toilet cleaner in police station

Indore: A 21-year-old girl allegedly consumed toilet cleaner at Hira Nagar police station. She was rushed to hospital where she died during treatment on Friday. Family members said she wanted to marry a person of different community but they opposed it. Police said the girl came to police station after consuming poison.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Payal Sharma, a resident of Adarsh Maulik Nagar. On Thursday, she came to police station after consuming poison after which she was rushed to hospital where she died during treatment on Friday. The postmortem was conducted on Saturday.

According to her father Satish, Payal wanted to marry a person of different community and family members did not agree with her decision. The family members tried to convince her and told her to marry someone from their community but she refused.

Satish said Payal was sent to her aunt’s place but she came back and reached police station after buying a bottle of toilet cleaner (acid) on Thursday. She consumed poison at police station and policemen rushed her to hospital after which the family members were informed. Investigation is on and the statements of her family members are being taken.