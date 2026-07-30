Indore Gets Smart Seed Incubation Centre To Boost Startups And Innovation | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major push to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's startup ecosystem, the IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML EIC), in collaboration with Indore Smart City Development Limited (ISCDL), on Wednesday inaugurated the Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre.

The facility aims to promote innovation, entrepreneurship and startup-led growth across Indore and Central India by providing world-class incubation support to emerging ventures.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prof. Ashish Dubey, faculty in-charge of IIML Enterprise Incubation Centre and professor of marketing at IIM Lucknow; Rachna Gaur, chief financial officer, ISCDL; Manisha Agrawal, company secretary, ISCDL; and Kinjal Kumar, engineer, ISCDL.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Ashish Dubey and Yamini Bhushan Pandey, managing director and CEO of IIML EIC, said the initiative reflects a shared vision of transforming Indore and Madhya Pradesh into a vibrant hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

They said the incubation centre would provide startups with strategic mentorship, investor access, funding opportunities, business acceleration programmes and modern infrastructure to help them scale successfully.

Highlighting the significance of regional innovation ecosystems, Prof. Dubey said entrepreneurs require not only ideas but also access to the right mentorship, infrastructure and market opportunities to build sustainable businesses.

Rachna Gaur said the centre would serve as a catalyst for innovation-driven entrepreneurship by bringing together startups, investors, industry leaders, academic institutions, mentors and government agencies on a common platform.

She added that the initiative would contribute to sustainable economic growth across the state.

Located in the heart of Indore, the incubation centre offers nearly 150 incubation seats, dedicated startup cabins, coworking spaces, meeting and conference rooms, ideation zones and collaborative workspaces.

Entrepreneurs will also receive support in legal and intellectual property matters, financial advisory, government schemes, networking, market access and commercialisation.

The launch event witnessed participation from startup founders, venture capitalists, incubation centres, ecosystem partners, industry representatives and government officials.

Applications for physical incubation are now open, with the centre expected to become a key destination for startups from the idea stage to business expansion across Central India.