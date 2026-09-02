Indore Gets ₹365 Crore Infrastructure Push: IDA Clears Radisson, Robot Square Flyovers & Aerocity

Indore Gets ₹365 Crore Infra Push: IDA Clears Radisson, Robot Square Flyovers & Aerocity | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) board on Tuesday approved major infrastructure projects, including flyovers at Radisson and Robot squares, an Aerocity near the airport and works along Airport Road.

The board approved Rs 76.59 crore for the Radisson Square flyover and Rs 94.18 crore for the Robot Square flyover on the Eastern Ring Road.

Another Rs 6.56 crore was approved for the MR-09 road connecting the Agra-Mumbai Bypass with IDA’s TPS-05 area. The three projects received administrative approval of Rs 177.33 crore.

Aerocity To Take Shape Near Airport

The board approved Rs 52.61 crore for an Aerocity near Scheme No. 172 on land received by the state government in exchange for land earlier allotted to TCS and Infosys.

A 75-metre-wide, around 1.5-km-long road will connect it to the airport, with hotels and other commercial and service activities expected to come up nearby.

The IDA also approved Rs 240.93 crore for development of Scheme No. 172 on Airport Road and Rs 15 crore for development of 3.83 hectares adjoining Meghdoot Upvan.

A Rs 33.96-crore tender for works in Scheme No. 97 Part-2 was cleared, along with rates for disposal of properties across IDA schemes.

The board also approved Rs 8 lakh for Ahilyotsav 2026 and Rs 3 lakh each for five Ganeshotsav committees of closed textile mills for immersion procession tableaux.